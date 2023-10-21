Contrasting Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Japan Prime Realty Investment (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Japan Prime Realty Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Prime Realty Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.70 $40.64 million $0.29 26.52

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Prime Realty Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Prime Realty Investment and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Prime Realty Investment N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 6.75% 2.88% 1.16%

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Japan Prime Realty Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units. With the subsequently implemented public offerings and other capital raising measures by JPR, the number of investment units issued and outstanding totals 997,178 units as of the end of the 43rd fiscal period (June 30, 2023). JPR has assigned the asset management of its portfolio to Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. (TRIM), through which JPR aims to maximize unitholder value by efficiently managing the portfolio primarily comprising office properties and retail properties.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality. As of June 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties.

