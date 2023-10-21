Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and ESR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 3.38 $93.70 million $0.26 50.43 ESR Group N/A N/A N/A $106.53 0.01

Profitability

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than ESR Group. ESR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and ESR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 11.01% 10.50% 1.78% ESR Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and ESR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 ESR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than ESR Group.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ESR Group pays an annual dividend of $24.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,929.8%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ESR Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats ESR Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About ESR Group

(Get Free Report)

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development. The company invests in properties, co-investments funds and investment vehicles, REITs, and other investments. The company was formerly known as ESR Cayman Limited and changed its name to ESR Group Limited in June 2022. ESR Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.