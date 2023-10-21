Contrasting MobileSmith (MOST) and Its Peers

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) is one of 358 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MobileSmith to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MobileSmith alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A 0.00 MobileSmith Competitors $542.74 million -$30.32 million 506.05

Profitability

MobileSmith’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MobileSmith. MobileSmith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares MobileSmith and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith Competitors -35.63% -36.62% -8.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MobileSmith and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith Competitors 417 1953 3843 45 2.56

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.82%. Given MobileSmith’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MobileSmith has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

MobileSmith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.