Contrasting Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orica and Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orica N/A N/A N/A $1.63 5.98 Sherwin-Williams $22.15 billion 2.76 $2.02 billion $9.01 26.38

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Orica. Orica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

75.9% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Orica pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Orica pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orica and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orica 0 0 0 0 N/A Sherwin-Williams 1 5 12 0 2.61

Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $279.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Orica.

Profitability

This table compares Orica and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orica N/A N/A N/A Sherwin-Williams 10.20% 83.63% 11.47%

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Orica on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution. In addition, the company provides mining chemical products, such as cyanide sparges, emulsifiers, and sodium cyanide, as well as PRO services; digitally enabled benchmarks and insights at various stages of the blasting process; and nitrogen fertilizers, which includes urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Further, it offers resources to explore the use of chemical energy in blasting, blasting fundamentals, and properties of explosives and blasting principles; training courses; and geotechnical deformation and convergence monitoring solutions. The company serves surface coal, surface metal, iron ore, quarrying, underground mining and construction, construction, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and agriculture markets. Orica Limited was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in East Melbourne, Australia.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

