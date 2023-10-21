Contrasting Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefônica Brasil and Vodafone Group Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vodafone Group Public 1 2 2 0 2.20

Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Vodafone Group Public has a consensus target price of $99.73, suggesting a potential upside of 976.94%. Given Vodafone Group Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vodafone Group Public is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $50.31 billion 0.30 $791.27 million $0.53 16.91 Vodafone Group Public $45.71 billion 0.55 $12.33 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Vodafone Group Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vodafone Group Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefônica Brasil.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and Vodafone Group Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 8.98% 6.54% 3.72% Vodafone Group Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group Public has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Vodafone Group Public pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vodafone Group Public has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vodafone Group Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vodafone Group Public beats Telefônica Brasil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services. The company also provides consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products; mobile services; logistics, fleet management, and smart metering services; WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality, as well as Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for government. In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, as well as fixed mobile convergence services; and carrier services, as well as IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals. Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms. It serves private and public sector customers in the manufacturing, retail, automotive, banking finance, healthcare, smart cities and public, agriculture, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities management industries. It offers its products and services through digital and physical channels. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a strategic partnership with Open Fiber. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.