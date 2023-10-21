Courier Capital LLC Purchases 7,803 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 196,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

