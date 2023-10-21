CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

