CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.83. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.