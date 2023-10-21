Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.07.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BAP
Institutional Trading of Credicorp
Credicorp Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $123.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $160.15.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.