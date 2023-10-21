Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $123.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

