Critical Analysis: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties and Global Self Storage are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 25.05% 7.48% 3.39% Global Self Storage 23.98% 6.07% 4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Healthpeak Properties and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 6 4 0 2.27 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.84%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.12 billion 4.30 $500.45 million $0.97 17.13 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.30 $2.06 million $0.26 17.73

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

