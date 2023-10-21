Critical Contrast: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) and SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dril-Quip and SBM Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip $365.43 million 2.40 $440,000.00 $0.60 42.82 SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 12.78

Dril-Quip has higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore. SBM Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dril-Quip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.7% of SBM Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dril-Quip and SBM Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip 1 0 0 0 1.00 SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dril-Quip presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Dril-Quip and SBM Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip 5.68% 0.26% 0.24% SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dril-Quip beats SBM Offshore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products; and downhole tools comprise of liner hangers, production packers, safety valves, and specialty downhole tools that are used to hang-off and seal casing into a previously installed casing string in the well bore. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling and other oilfield contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

