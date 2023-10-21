CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.