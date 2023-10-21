DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,842,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,557,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,103 shares of company stock worth $1,222,842. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

