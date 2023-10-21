DAGCO Inc. Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.39 and its 200 day moving average is $306.99. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

