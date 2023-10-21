Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,262 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CAH opened at $92.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

