Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,808 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

