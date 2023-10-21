Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.77 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.34.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

