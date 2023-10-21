Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

