Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

