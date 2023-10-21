Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

