Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

