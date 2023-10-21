Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TROW stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.