Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 394 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

