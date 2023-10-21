Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 421 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Shares of COO opened at $324.47 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.58 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

