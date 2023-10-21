Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PODD opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

