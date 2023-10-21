Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.