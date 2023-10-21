Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 36 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,451.70 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,109.00 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,488.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,410.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

