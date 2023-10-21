Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,316 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

