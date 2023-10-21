Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,968 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.38% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,917,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000.

CTA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

