Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth $593,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 201.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 299,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,156,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WEL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

