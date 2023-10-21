Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.42% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,774,892,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 2.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

