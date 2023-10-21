Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 272,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.