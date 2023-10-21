Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

