Dakota Wealth Management Has $323,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN opened at $8.59 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

