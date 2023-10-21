Dakota Wealth Management Has $346,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,148,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.2 %

DECK stock opened at $497.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $326.10 and a twelve month high of $568.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.45 and a 200-day moving average of $509.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

