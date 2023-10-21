Dakota Wealth Management Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLE stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.