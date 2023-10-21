Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 720 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $201.80 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.83.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

