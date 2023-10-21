Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 912 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

