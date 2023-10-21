Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 962.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 454,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,964,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,591 shares of company stock valued at $17,735,862 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ELF opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.