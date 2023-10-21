Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,327 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 4.0 %

CFLT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

