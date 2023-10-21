Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,517 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.22 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

