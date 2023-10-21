Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $406.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.05 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

