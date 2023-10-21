Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after buying an additional 372,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,712,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

