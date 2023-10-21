Dakota Wealth Management Sells 422 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

