Dakota Wealth Management Sells 480 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IXN stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

