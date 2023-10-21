Dakota Wealth Management Sells 6,112 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $122.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.