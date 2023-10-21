Dakota Wealth Management Sells 669 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 108.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 196,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

