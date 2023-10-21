Dakota Wealth Management Takes $402,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.41 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

