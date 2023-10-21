Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $424.31 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

