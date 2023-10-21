Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 1693730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

