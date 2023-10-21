David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 515,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 183,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

